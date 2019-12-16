DANIEL NED CARNALL "CHILLY ADDAMS", 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2019, at his residence. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. l19. 2019, at the funeral home. In Celebration of Chilly Addams, the Phoenix will be open to the public, family, and friends after the service. Doors will be open at 2 p.m. with a taco bar and live music in an open mic atmosphere. The Phoenix is located at 1122 Broadway Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. A private burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 16, 2019