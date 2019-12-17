DANIEL NED "CHILLY ADDAMS" CARNALL

Service Information
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN
46714
(260)-824-3850
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home
Bluffton, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home
Bluffton, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home
Bluffton, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
The Phoenix
1122 Broadway Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CARNALL DANIEL NED "CHILLY ADDAMS": Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. l19. 2019, at the funeral home. In Celebration of Chilly Addams, the Phoenix will be open to the public, family, and friends after the service. Doors will be open at 2 p.m. with a taco bar and live music in an open mic atmosphere. The Phoenix is located at 1122 Broadway Ave., Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.