CARNALL DANIEL NED "CHILLY ADDAMS": Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. l19. 2019, at the funeral home. In Celebration of Chilly Addams, the Phoenix will be open to the public, family, and friends after the service. Doors will be open at 2 p.m. with a taco bar and live music in an open mic atmosphere. The Phoenix is located at 1122 Broadway Ave., Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019