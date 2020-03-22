DANIEL P. EDQUID, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St Vincent Hospice of Indianap -olis, Ind. Born in Mt. Vernon, Mich, he was a son of the late Arthur Edquid and Linda Edquid of Fort Wayne. Dan attended County Line Church of God for the past 25 years. One could find him in the Tech booth for many of those years. He worked in the banking industry as a field engineer for over 30 years. His passion was working and ended his career at QSI. He always had a smile on his face and loved to be around his family, friends, and food. But his grandkids stole his heart. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rowena Edquid of Fort Wayne; daughters, Carrie (Matt) Billings of Fort Wayne, and Kristen (James) Cowart of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Madelyn, Blake, Megan, JD, and Molly; siblings, Lily Edquid of Fort Wayne, Mark Edquid of Wilmington, N.C., Arlene (Tim) Yow and Don Edquid both of Fayetteville, N.C. Due to the current health emergency a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to County Line Church of God at www.countylinechurch.orgTo sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020