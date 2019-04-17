DANIEL P. SHERIDAN, 53, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 16, 1965, in Janesville, he was the son of Daniel T. and Ann P. (Oakley) Sheridan. He graduated with the class of 1984 from Parker High School. Daniel married Tami A. Walker on Dec. 16, 2007, in Las Vegas. He was a Team Leader with General Motors. Daniel is survived by his wife, Tami; daughter, Alexis Sheridan; siblings, Sheryl (Tony) Walls, Vickie (Tom Smith) Sheridan, Michael J. (Kim) Sheridan, David Sheridan, Paul (Tammie) Sheridan, and Lisa (Don) Marshall; the boys, Presley and Winston; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved, Tucker. Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a celebration of his life at Countryview Bar & Restaurant, in Milton. Memorials are preferred to NAMI, National Alliance of Mental Illness. To send online condolences, visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019