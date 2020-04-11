DANIEL P. STEVENS

Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Obituary
DANIEL P. STEVENS, 69, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Marilyn Stevens. Daniel proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked 15 years for TFC as an architectural detailer. Daniel loved spending time with his dog, Buddy. He is survived by his long-term partner, Karen Walter of Fort Wayne; brothers, Michael (Betsy) Stevens of Fort Wayne and Doug (Andi) Stevens of Cornelius, N.C.; sisters, Janet Stevens of Indianapolis, Ind., and Cheryl (Phil) Pruett of Waterford, Conn.; and several nephews and nieces. A private service will be held at a later date Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2020
