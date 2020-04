DANIEL P. STEVENS, 69, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Marilyn Stevens. Daniel proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked 15 years for TFC as an architectural detailer. Daniel loved spending time with his dog, Buddy. He is survived by his long-term partner, Karen Walter of Fort Wayne; brothers, Michael (Betsy) Stevens of Fort Wayne and Doug (Andi) Stevens of Cornelius, N.C.; sisters, Janet Stevens of Indianapolis, Ind., and Cheryl (Phil) Pruett of Waterford, Conn.; and several nephews and nieces. A private service will be held at a later date Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com