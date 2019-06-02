DANIEL PATRICK LOBDELL

Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Obituary
DANIEL PATRICK LOBDELL, 64, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Daniel was the son of the late Edwin and Marita Lobdell. Daniel had a kind heart and loved to strike up a conversation with anyone. He had a lifelong love of sports, and especially loved competing as a youth in swimming and baseball. Daniel loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. Surviving are his son, Mac (Melanie) Lobdell; grandchildren, Emily, Alex, and Nathan; siblings, Greg (Donna) Lobdell, Julie (Michael) Lobdell, and Holly Lobdell Green. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019
