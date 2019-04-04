Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL PAUL SQUATRITO. View Sign

DANIEL PAUL SQUATRITO, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 13, 1946, in San Jose, Calif., he was a son of the late Salvatore and Bernice (Logston) Squatrito. Daniel served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as a designer, engineer and department manager for ELS, Sunnyvale, Calif.; Magnavox, Navistar, Fort Wayne; and was a consultant for GE, Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, April McVaugh; daughter, Mary Catherine Messmann; son, Robert Michael Squatrito; sisters, Catherine (Peter) Montez, Maria (James) Foulker, Judy Hackett, Celeste Squatrito, and Betty (Charlie) Squatrito-Martin; brothers, Joe (Linda) Squatrito and Fred (Melissa) Squatrito; and numerous nieces and nephews. Daniel was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Annsleigh Johanna Messmann. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Kate's Kart or Books from the Heart. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



DANIEL PAUL SQUATRITO, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 13, 1946, in San Jose, Calif., he was a son of the late Salvatore and Bernice (Logston) Squatrito. Daniel served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as a designer, engineer and department manager for ELS, Sunnyvale, Calif.; Magnavox, Navistar, Fort Wayne; and was a consultant for GE, Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, April McVaugh; daughter, Mary Catherine Messmann; son, Robert Michael Squatrito; sisters, Catherine (Peter) Montez, Maria (James) Foulker, Judy Hackett, Celeste Squatrito, and Betty (Charlie) Squatrito-Martin; brothers, Joe (Linda) Squatrito and Fred (Melissa) Squatrito; and numerous nieces and nephews. Daniel was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Annsleigh Johanna Messmann. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Kate's Kart or Books from the Heart. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close