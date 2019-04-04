DANIEL PAUL SQUATRITO, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 13, 1946, in San Jose, Calif., he was a son of the late Salvatore and Bernice (Logston) Squatrito. Daniel served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as a designer, engineer and department manager for ELS, Sunnyvale, Calif.; Magnavox, Navistar, Fort Wayne; and was a consultant for GE, Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, April McVaugh; daughter, Mary Catherine Messmann; son, Robert Michael Squatrito; sisters, Catherine (Peter) Montez, Maria (James) Foulker, Judy Hackett, Celeste Squatrito, and Betty (Charlie) Squatrito-Martin; brothers, Joe (Linda) Squatrito and Fred (Melissa) Squatrito; and numerous nieces and nephews. Daniel was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Annsleigh Johanna Messmann. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Kate's Kart or Books from the Heart. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 4, 2019