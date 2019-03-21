DANIEL RODRIGUEZ

DANIEL RODRIGUEZ, 48, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 27, 1970, in Elkhorn, Wis., he worked with GM as a team leader for 25 years. Daniel is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jodi Rodriguez; three sons, Little Danny Rodriguez, Tim (PK) Boggs and Quintin Rodriguez; daughter, Jessica (Dustin) Rakoczy; mother, Leonor Rodriguez; father, Genaro Rodriguez Jr.; three brothers, Genaro (Leticia) Rodriguez III, Martin (Diana) Rodriguez and Mauricio (Mika) Rodriguez; sister, Patricia (Paul) Buckingham; and grandchildren, Alana, Jemma and Oaklyn. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019
