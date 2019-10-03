DANIEL T. HARBER (1954 - 2019)
Obituary
DANIEL T. HARBER, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his residence in Columbia City. Born Jan. 6, 1954, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Norbert and Charlotte (Sally) Harber. Dan was a graduate of Homestead High School, class of 1972. He worked at BF Goodrich in Woodburn for 42 years, before retiring in 2015. He was a life-long member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Arcola. He enjoyed watching his son and grandson play baseball, while watching his grandchildren run, play, laugh and grow. He was seen cooking at the Arcola Tractor Pull every summer since losing his pull truck, Mind Boggler, in a fire in 1992. Surviving are his wife, Barbara (Roesener) of Columbia City; children, Tracy (Erik) Stebbins of Fort Wayne and Andrew (Rebecca) Harber of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Brady, Amelia, Lorenzo, Ivy and Charlotte; and siblings, Laura Juricak, Doug (Janel) Harber, Dale (Danielle) Harber, and Donald (Julie) Harber. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Harber; and brother-in-law, James Juricak. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Arcola, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Arcola Volunteer Fire Department, or Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.domccomandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019
