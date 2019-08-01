DANIELLE ANN FAWLEY, 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born Oct. 6, 1969. "She was her mothers sunshine." Surviving are her two children, Toree Riddle and Colton Zabolotney; her mother, Shirley (Brad) Olson; father , Larry (Judy) Fawley; three sisters, Lynne (Chad) Haines, Megan (Jeremy) Zimmerman, and Stephanie (Rod) McDougall; and her brother, Paul Fawley; three grandchildren, Adrianne Hall, Marshall Hall, and Taylor Hall; and several nieces and nephews. "She will be greatly missed." Family requests private service with close friends and family only. Memorials can be made the the grandchildren. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 1, 2019