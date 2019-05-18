Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANNY J. SHEEHAN. View Sign Service Information Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home 111 South Water St Monroeville , IN 46773 (260)-623-3279 Send Flowers Obituary

DANNY J. SHEEHAN, 76, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019, 2:22 p.m., at his residence following an apparent cardiac arrest. Born Dec. 11, 1942 , in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Harold J. Sheehan and Margaret (Gepfert) Sheehan. He was united in marriage to Kathleen (Dafforn) on Jan. 30, 1963, in Columbia City, Ind. Danny served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1966. He was a member of the American Legion Post 420 in Monroeville. Danny began his employment at International Harvester as a Tool & Die Apprentice. Over his 19 years at Harvester, he became a tool designer and design engineer until the plant closed in 1982. He then went to Zollner Piston, Weingart, and Xolox where he was a design engineer rising to plant manager. He finished his career as a business consultant for an Investment Firm in New York City. In addition to his business career, he was also a farmer. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, reader, and woodworker. Danny enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands. Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Sheehan of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Tammy (Tom) Morken of Fort Wayne; son, Browning (Amy) Sheehan of Fort Wayne; brother, Bruce (Lorie) Sheehan of Wolcottville, Ind.; sisters, Sandy Getts and Rebecca (Tom) Jurczak, both of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Thaddeus Morken, Thomas Morken, Taylor (Chris) Pelkington, Morgan (Kyler Mason) Sheehan, Cassidy Sheehan, Brady Sheehan, Hadley Sheehan, and Remington Sheehan; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Pelkington and Christopher Pelkington. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Harold Jones officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Monroeville Memorial Cemetery, with the American Legion Post 420 Color Guard providing gravesite honors for Danny. Preferred memorials to . Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

DANNY J. SHEEHAN, 76, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019, 2:22 p.m., at his residence following an apparent cardiac arrest. Born Dec. 11, 1942 , in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Harold J. Sheehan and Margaret (Gepfert) Sheehan. He was united in marriage to Kathleen (Dafforn) on Jan. 30, 1963, in Columbia City, Ind. Danny served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1966. He was a member of the American Legion Post 420 in Monroeville. Danny began his employment at International Harvester as a Tool & Die Apprentice. Over his 19 years at Harvester, he became a tool designer and design engineer until the plant closed in 1982. He then went to Zollner Piston, Weingart, and Xolox where he was a design engineer rising to plant manager. He finished his career as a business consultant for an Investment Firm in New York City. In addition to his business career, he was also a farmer. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, reader, and woodworker. Danny enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands. Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Sheehan of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Tammy (Tom) Morken of Fort Wayne; son, Browning (Amy) Sheehan of Fort Wayne; brother, Bruce (Lorie) Sheehan of Wolcottville, Ind.; sisters, Sandy Getts and Rebecca (Tom) Jurczak, both of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Thaddeus Morken, Thomas Morken, Taylor (Chris) Pelkington, Morgan (Kyler Mason) Sheehan, Cassidy Sheehan, Brady Sheehan, Hadley Sheehan, and Remington Sheehan; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Pelkington and Christopher Pelkington. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Harold Jones officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Monroeville Memorial Cemetery, with the American Legion Post 420 Color Guard providing gravesite honors for Danny. Preferred memorials to . Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.