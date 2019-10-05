DANNY LEE RAMSEY, SR., 72, of Fort Wayne, passed in peace on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was a truck driver for the Local 414 for 40 years before retiring. He was talented in masonry and carpentry, a real jack of all trades. His love for the demolition derby, campfires, country western music, and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer will be memories held close. Danny will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a gentle giant, quiet, kind, and fun loving. Surviving family include his children, Danny (Adrianna) Ramsey, Jr. and Danette Marie Ramsey; six grandchildren, Darion Earl (Christa) Yale, Desirae, Dana-Joy, and Dalton Ramsey, Morgan Hataway, and Paige; seven great-grandchildren, Van Michael Lee, Addaline Olivia Marie Yale, Joey, Preston, and Logan Correll, Reagan and Beau; and sister, Dianne Conner. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Earl and Alice June Ramsey; an infant son, Donald Shady Ramsey; two grandsons, Dustin Lee Ramsey and Danny Lee Ramsey III; and two sisters, Doreen Wilkson and Darcy Dennis. A gathering of friends and family will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with a time of sharing at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 5, 2019