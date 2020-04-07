DANNY LEE VAUGHT, of Fort Wayne, left his earthly home on Sunday, April 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born March 3, 1951, he was the son of late Edwin and Betty Vaught. Danny, otherwise know as "Deaf Danny", graduated from South Side High School, Class of 1970, and was a loved member of the community. He took pleasure in working part-time at Roussel Concrete Construction. "To say he loved people was an understatement. He loved his family very much. If he wasn't spending time with them, you could find him on his Harley traveling to his next adventure." He was a proud member of Silent Wheels. He loved hunting, football, camping, bowling, karaoke, and once upon a time drag racing. He is survived by his children, Daisy (John) Dippel of Arkansas, Theodore (Kelly) Vaught of Fort Wayne and Sherman (Melissa) Vaught of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren, and countless family and friends. Visitation service is from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). 10 people at a time can pay their respect to the family. Private family burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020