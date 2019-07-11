DANNY R. McPHEETERS, 82, of Huntertown, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1936, a son of Cornelius and Orpha McPhee ters. Danny enjoyed Purdue basketball and Chicago Bears football, bowling and volleyball. He served four years in the U.S. Navy and later retired from Falstaff Brewery. Surviving are his daughter, Michelle (Brian) Schlup; grandchildren, Erica, Evan, Keegan, Aaron, and Sara; his former spouse and friend, Janet Spencer; and his brother, Gary McPheeters. He was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 11, 2019