SGT. DARELL ROLAND "BUCK" McDONALD
1956 - 2020
SGT. DARELL "BUCK" ROLAND McDONALD, was taken from this life by the Great Spirit in the sky on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, as he came from Cherokee blood. Born in Baltimore, Md., in 1956, he served in the United States Marines from 1971 to 1974. He then traveled all around Europe for seven years. He was a sound man for a group that later became "The Cars!" He then came back to the United States and traveled it for another year. He then went to work at NASA as a fabricator and for 40 years a welder. He helped build and design the Hubble telescope. Just some of his many achievements. He was a kind old soul who loved his motorcycles, guns, fishing. He had a heart the size of Texas. He was truly loved by all his family and many friends. He was also very involved in the American Legion Riders Post 409 in Leo, Ind. He loved his time spent with all the people of the Legion as well. He is survived by his wife of 16 months, Terrie A. Kitchen of Fort Wayne.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
