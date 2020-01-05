DARIN L. CORELL

Obituary
DARIN L. CORELL, 48, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Jerry (Dorothy) Corell of Gilbert, Ariz. and Shelby (Larry) Busse of Fort Wayne. Darin enjoyed working construction with several local contractors. He is also survived by his sister, Jodi (Stephen) Pollick of Jackson, Mich.; nieces, Shantell and Kayla; and nephew, Kent (Brittany). Service is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to Grace Summit Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020
