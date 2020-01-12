DARL B. STOLLER, 89, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Iva (Funk); his children, Marsha (Steve) Scheitlin, Cyndee (Brian) Leichty, Laurie (Dennis) Schlatter, and Kirk (Eileen); brothers, Gale (Janet), and Wayne; grandchildren, Morgan (Lena), Danielle, Travis (Lilly), Tara, Derek (Hannah), Jackie, Andrew, Aaron, Cheyenne, Jacob and Phillip; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Elena, Jeremy, Dallas, Stephanie, and Lavinia. He was preceded in death by a sister, Christine. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Latty Apostolic Christian Church, Paulding, Ohio, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Fellowship Hall of the church. Burial will follow service in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to County Inn Enhanced Living Center; Gideon's International; or ALMS Fund of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020