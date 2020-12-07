1/1
DARLEEN M. BERKSHIRE
1939 - 2020
DARLEEN M. BERKSHIRE, 81, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 15, 1939 in Lacrosse, Ind., Darleen was the daughter of the late Willard and Margaret Krueger. She is survived by four daughters and a son in-law, Renee Reinders of Kalamazoo, Mich., Marsha and David Carden of Fort Wayne, Colette Minnich of Olathe, Kan., and Sondra Berkshire of Fort Wayne; a brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Judy Krueger of Naples, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Berkshire; and great-grandson, Antonio Jett. A private funeral service for Darleen will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Life's The Village at Anthony Boulevard. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. To sign the online guestbook visit www.pinningtonfh.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
