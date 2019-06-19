DARLEEN ROSE BUTLER, 77, a long time resident of Fort Wayne, died early on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center following a complicated illness. Born in Fort Riley, Kan., in 1943, Darleen was a graduate of North Side High School, received a Bachelor's, and subsequent Master's degrees in Education from Indiana University. She served as a secondary educator for 33 years in the Fort Wayne public school district. Following her retirement, she spent time volunteering at Fox Island Nature Center, officiating poetry conventions, playing Mahjong, and traveling. She enjoyed nature, fishing, bird watching and flowers, but especially her two cats and excursions with her mother. She is survived by a brother, Wayne (Diana) Butler; sister, Rita (Rick) Binford; four nieces, one nephew, and one great nephew. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hockmeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Island County Park. Condolences maybe left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019