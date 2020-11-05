1/1
DARLENE (JONES) HATCHER
1931 - 2020
DARLENE (JONES) HATCHER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Born Dec. 11, 1931, she was the daughter of Virgin (Peak) Jones. She was a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church. She is survived by three children, Lititia Hatcher-Roque, Kamari (Kathryn) Mbwelera and Kimberly Hatcher; grandchildren, Shayla (Deilvez Yearby) Hatcher, Jonathan Brownlee and Charita (Mark Thomas) Roque; and great-granddaugh ter, Samarah Hatcher Yearby. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov 7, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 2200 Smith St., Fort Wayne, with a walk-through visitation at 10 a.m. It will be live streamed on Union Baptist Church's Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing required. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
