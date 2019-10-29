DARLENE I. RODENBECK, 91, of Angola, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Aperion Care, Angola. Born March 2, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Zorado W. (Book) Butt. Darlene married Robert C. Rodenbeck on April 12, 1947 in Fort Wayne; he survives in Angola. Darlene worked for several law offices before her retirement in 2000. She was a member of the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes Church in Angola. She was an avid golfer. Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Vickie L. and Duane DeVaux of Leo; son and daughter-in-law, Jack C. and Deborah Rodenbeck of Big Otter Lake in Fremont; five grandchildren, Julie Rodenbeck, Justin Rodenbeck, Abby Hinchliffe, Clayton DeVaux, and Nick DeVaux; and six great-grandchildren, Arrow, Ben, Autumn, Jensen, Molly, and Sydney. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Raymond W. Butt. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Tom Smith officiating. Burial will take place at Circle Cemetery in Hudson. Memorials may be directed to Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2019