DARLENE M. BLAISING (SICKAFOOSE), 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Pine Valley. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the third of four children of the late Walter R. and Celestine C. (Baker) Sickafoose and was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Darlene had a variety of business experience including NAVL, Aetna, Einhaus Group and most recently ENT Associates. In retirement, she loved spending time with family and friends, traveling when possible and researching and educating others about her family history. The highlight of her life was being "nana" to two amazing boys, Evan and Landin Walker. She will be remembered as a very friendly, loving and caring person with a soft spot for most any dog. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Brian A. and Jane E. (Pelz) Sickafoose of Fort Wayne; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Sickafoose; and sister, Sharon (Fisher) Sickafoose. Memorial Service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct.10, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Paul Dancy and Pastor Don Henry officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Visiting Nurse Hospice or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. For online condolences visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com