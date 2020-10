Or Copy this URL to Share

BLAISING (SICKAFOOSE), DARLENE M.: Memorial Service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct.10, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to the service.



