DARLENE ROBERTS, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born April 1, 1935, in Geneva, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Elsie (McLaugh lin) Buck master. She was a member of St. Joe United Methodist Church. She enjoyed the company of her family and many friends. Darlene is survived by her daughters, Cathy J. (Jack) Hyndman of Columbia City, Ramona R. (Alan) Gilford of Zephyrhills, Fla., Darla J. (Jeff) Kemery and Carrie (Chris) Mattern, both of Fort Wayne; sons, Michael D. (Chris) Roberts and Lynn Roberts, both of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Roberts; and siblings, Jack Buckmaster, Betty Jo Mize and Duane Buckmaster. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewoof Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .



4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

