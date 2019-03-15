DARRELL D. "BUD" KEES, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was a Maintenance Supervisor for IPFW for many years. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery in a private service. For a more complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2019