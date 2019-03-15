DARRELL D. "BUD" KEES

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DARRELL D. "BUD" KEES.

DARRELL D. "BUD" KEES, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was a Maintenance Supervisor for IPFW for many years. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery in a private service. For a more complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road | Fort Wayne, IN 46835 | (260) 485-8500
Send Flowers
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details