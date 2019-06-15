DARRELL R. MANN, 54, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. born Oct. 17, 1964 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Nelson and Diane (Longberry) Mann. He worked as an auto mechanic. Darrell is survived by his children, Chris (Amanda) Mann, Jamie Mann, Joni (Jamie) Luke, and Dalton Mann; fianc‚, Joy Anderson; grandchildren, Lillian, Caleb, Collin, and one on the way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Jr. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Mann family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 15, 2019