DARRYL ARTHUR MADISON
1943 - 2020
DARRYL ARTHUR MADISON, 77, of Fort Wayne and native of Rockford, Ill., took his last steps on earth and first step into eternity on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Born May 4, 1943, he was the son of Arthur and Ollie Ruth (Gupton) Madison. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at D.O. McCombs & Sons Lakeside Park, where calling with social distancing and wearing a mask required is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Omega Psi Phi memorial service to follow. Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Funeral service will be Livestreamed via the Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Entombment in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. View full obituary and online condolences at www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:45 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
