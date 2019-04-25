DARRYL K. "DP" PATTERSON

DARRYL K. "DP" PATTERSON, 69, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1949, in Fort Wayne. He touched the lives of countless youth through coaching and counseling at Village Baseball, AAU Basketball and government Youth work programs and Community Activism. Darryl earned a BA from Manchester College and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Surviving are Donita Lapsley Mudd; daughters, Tiffany (Eric) McCoy and Afrika (Leroy) Allison; sons, Kamari (Diondra) Patterson, Landon (Ebony D) Mudd and Quinton Mudd; daughter, Simone Mudd; 20 grandchildren, four great-grands, four brothers, four sisters, and beloved extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by son, Tyaan Patterson, and parents. Service is noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019
