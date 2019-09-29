DARRYL MAX SCHULTZ, 67, loving husband and devoted father, left this world for his heavenly home, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Dorthy Schultz. Darryl worked for Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, beautifully gifted voice and his skills at pool, but most of all, for his kind, loving heart and generous spirit. He was loved and is missed greatly. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen; sons, Darryl, Matthew, Jason and Aaron; daughter, Carrie; brothers, Leon (Dee), Robert (Grace) and Perry (Bev); and sisters, Pat (Leon), Kay (Scottie) and Nancy (Travis). He was also preceded in death by brother, Kenneth; and sisters, Velda Scott and Lucille Rone. Come help us celebrate the life of this extraordinary man who gave so much to so many, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at First Pentecostal Church, 935 Farwood Dr., Fort Wayne, IN 46816.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019