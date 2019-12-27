DARVIN J. "YOGI" KRITZMAN, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born July 23, 1926 in Fort Wayne, Darvin was the son of the late Walter and Beatrice Kritzman. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Darvin was a firefighter for the City of Fort Wayne for 33 years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the Firefighters Union and the VA. Darvin is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen of Fort Wayne; daughters, Karen Kritzman and Mickie Walters, both of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Judy (Michael) Hamlin of Oregon City, Ore.; grandchildren, Chris (Mike) Mataraza, Deena (Ali) Mehdikhan, Matt Hamlin, Neil Linsky, Jim (Missy) Aerts, Jolene (Ira) Robinson, Holly (Travis) Hemsoth, Tony Kurtz; great-grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey) Mataraza, Shane (Brittney) Mataraza, Josh Mehdikhan, Kori Mehdikhan, CJ and Aubree Aerts, Layla, Seeley, Sawyer and Crosby Hemsoth; great-great-grandchildren, Gionni, Mila, Rylee and Madison Mataraza; and his two best friends, Patsy and Cricket. Darvin was also preceded in death by his grandchildren, Mike Hamlin and Stephanie Aerts. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County SPCA, Riley's Children's Hospital, Boys Town of Omaha, Neb., and the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 27, 2019