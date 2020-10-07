Helen, Amy, Jason, Anita, and their families: I was incredibly sadden to hear of Darwin's passing. My first impression of Darwin, has stayed with me all these years. As Keith and I were planning our wedding, we began meeting all of Keith's extended family; this wonderful, loud, boisterous, ornery, loving, caring family. I was so overwhelmed. Then I met Darwin. He was such a calm, caring, gentle, soul. I instantly felt at ease. He reminded me immediately of my own grandfather. I loved his quiet, raspy voice and I can still remember his laugh. I remember walking around your house looking at all the Longaberger baskets and was so envious because I loved them all so much. He just laughed. And that was Darwin to me: laughing lovingly at this young girl who had no idea what was really important in life and not saying a word knowing I would figure it out all on my own. He never had a negative thing to say about anything or anyone. He was just support.

I can not imagine how much your family is hurting and no mere words will fix that pain. I just wanted you to know that he touched my life, as I am sure he touched many others too. I am so terribly sorry for your family's loss.

Heather Pepple

