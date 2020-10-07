1/
DARWIN EARL "BUCK" BUCKMASTER
DARWIN EARL "BUCK" BUCKMASTER, 70, of Ashley, Ind., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 25, 1950, in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ivan Earl and Ruby Belle (Horner) Buckmaster who survives in Auburn. Service is 2 p.m. Friday at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor James Pettit will be officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna. Memorials may be directed to the Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
OCT
OCT
9
Service
02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

October 6, 2020
Helen, Amy, Jason, Anita, and their families: I was incredibly sadden to hear of Darwin's passing. My first impression of Darwin, has stayed with me all these years. As Keith and I were planning our wedding, we began meeting all of Keith's extended family; this wonderful, loud, boisterous, ornery, loving, caring family. I was so overwhelmed. Then I met Darwin. He was such a calm, caring, gentle, soul. I instantly felt at ease. He reminded me immediately of my own grandfather. I loved his quiet, raspy voice and I can still remember his laugh. I remember walking around your house looking at all the Longaberger baskets and was so envious because I loved them all so much. He just laughed. And that was Darwin to me: laughing lovingly at this young girl who had no idea what was really important in life and not saying a word knowing I would figure it out all on my own. He never had a negative thing to say about anything or anyone. He was just support.
I can not imagine how much your family is hurting and no mere words will fix that pain. I just wanted you to know that he touched my life, as I am sure he touched many others too. I am so terribly sorry for your family's loss.
Heather Pepple
Family
