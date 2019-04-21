DARWIN J. WRIGHT, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at home. Born March 4, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Ferrell and Valette Wright. Darwin was a graduate of Elmhurst High School. He worked as a communications technician at G.T.E for 33 years until his retirement in 1996. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughter, Kirsten (Bob) Heath of Dundee, Mich.; son, Brett Wright of Fort Wayne; sister, Renaye (Hal) Smith of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferrell and Valette (klopfenstein) Wright. Private services will be held for immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to D.O Mccomb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home.
