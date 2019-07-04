DARYL M. BENSON, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Huntington, a son of the late Ralph and Erma Benson. Daryl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. He owned an asphalt company, API Construction for 20 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the American Legion and Saint Joseph United Methodist Church. He was a historian and civil war buff and enjoyed traveling in his spare time to visit historical sites and civil war battlefields. He was a college basketball fan, especially of I.U. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and fishing. Surviving are his children, Adele (Marvin) Richardson, Kim (Frank) Goodin, Kristin (Dave) Yaggy, Kurt (Lisa) Benson, and Kary (Kerry) Benson; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Verlin "Jerry" Benson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Benson; second wife, Geraldine Benson; and brothers, Lawrence "Gene" Benson and Richard "Dick" Benson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherds House for Veterans.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019