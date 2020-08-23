DR. DARYL R. YOST, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Abram and Treva (Rhoades) Yost. He was a member of Grabill Missionary Church. He retired in 2006 after a fulfilling career in education. He received his undergraduate degree from Manchester College in 1958. He also received his M.A. in 1962 and an Ed. D. in educational leadership in 1969, both from Ball State University. Daryl had teaching experience in Richmond, Kokomo, and Fort Wayne Community Schools. He served as an administrator in the Fort Wayne Community Schools, and an assistant superintendent in the Northern Wells and East Allen Community Schools. He served as the East Allen Community Schools superintendent from 1973-1982. In July 1983, he was named a senior administrator with Taylor University in Upland, Ind. Until his retirement from Taylor University in 2006, he served in a number of positions including Vice President, Acting President, and Provost/Executive Vice President. He served on several Boards of Directors including United Way of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Fort Wayne Zoological Society, Fort Wayne/Allen County Education Foundation, Arthur and Mary Blasing Social Service Agency, United Way of Grant County, Grant County Economic Development Council, Grant County Chamber of Commerce, Marion General Hospital - Marion, Lael Scholarship Fund, Taylor University Broadcasting, Minnestrista Cultural Center - Muncie, William Taylor Foundation, A Hope Center, Visiting Nurse Foundation, Stop Child Abuse and Neglect - SCAN, Turnstone, Lutheran Health Network, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Heart of the City Foundation, Visiting Nurse Foundation, Friends of Allen County Juvenile Justice. He also served on the University of St. Francis Business Education Council, the legislative committee for the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, was a committee member for Strategic Planning in Grant County, Governor Daniel's Commission on Judicial Appointments and Qualifications, the Community Advisory Council for School of Arts and Sciences - IPFW, Advisory Council for both Trine University's School of Health Sciences and Huntington University's School of Occupational Therapy and the Community Advisory Committee for School of Social Work, Governor Pence's State Ethics Commission, and the Ball State University Advisory Board Teachers College. He was a recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash and most recently honored with the Ernestine M. Raclin Community Leadership Award by First Source Bank. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Kay Novotny-Yost; children, Brian (Marlene) Yost of Sarasota, Fla., Kent (Janice) Yost of Upland, and Lana (Trace) Roth of Findlay, Ohio; siblings, Dwayne (Elaine) Yost of Manchester, Ky., Marlen (Lynn) Yost of Celina, Ohio, Barbara Neidig of Plymouth, and Bonnie (Dale) Bowser of Eaton, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchldren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Joenita (Funderburg) Yost, in 2004. Visitation is from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. Masks are required. Private service will be held for the family. Burial will be in the Lancaster Cemetery, Huntington. Preferred memorials are to The Daryl and Joenita Yost Endowed Scholarship Fund at Taylor University or the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com