DAVID A. BRADTMUELLER, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 3:11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, after being stricken by a sudden illness at work. He was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Allen County, Ind., a son of the late Edwin Bradtmueller and Leona (Bearman) Bradtmueller. David was united in marriage to Margene Kirchner on Sept. 26, 1964, at St. Peter Lutheran- Fuelling and she survives. They were married 55 years before Dave's passing. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock in Monroeville. Dave was a Farmer and a Truck Driver for many years. He was currently a Truck Driver for Parrish Leasing. He had previously driven for CW Transport in Fort Wayne and he had also driven dump trucks for Bunsold Trucking for several years. Most recently, he drove for his son, Doug with his company, Bradtmueller Trucking. Trucking was Dave's life, it was fitting that Dave passed away, doing what he loved. He had over 50 plus years of driving experience and had visited many different states. In his spare time (if he had time), he had the hobby of farming. Surviving are his wife, Margene Bradtmueller of Fort Wayne; sons, James A. (Tammy) Bradtmueller of Fort Wayne, Douglas (Janet) Bradtmueller of Fort Wayne, and Rodney D. (Amy) Bradtmueller of Auburn; brother, Gale (Debbie) Bradtmueller of Decatur; eight grandchildren, Jimmy (Elisabeth) Bradtmueller, Derek (Kristen) Bradtmueller, Ryan (Stephanie) Bradtmueller, Holly Bradtmueller, Grant Bradtmueller, Austin Bradt-mueller, Cole Bradtmueller and Sydney (Tyler) Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Ella Bradtmueller, Ilona Bradt-mueller, Abby Bradtmueller, Ava Bradtmueller, and Kurt Bradtmueller. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Bradtmueller; and a sister-in-law, Diana Bradtmueller. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock in Monroeville, with calling from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Douglas Christian officiating. Visitation also from noon to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial in the Decatur Cemetery. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock and Worship Anew. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit

