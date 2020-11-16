1/1
DAVID A. HARTMANN
DAVID A. HARTMANN, 74, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of the late Arnold and Mildred (Griebel) Hart -mann. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church (Gar Creek). David served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1969 and was stationed on the USS Wright. He was a self employed farmer who had a love of agriculture, railroads and reading. He liked family history and enjoyed attending family reunions. David especially enjoyed mentoring and spending time with his nephews on the farm. David is survived by four sisters, Diane, Ruth and Eloise Hartmann, Elaine (Richard) Hoff of Nashville, Ind.; and three brothers, Richard (Susan), Robert, and Ron Hartmann. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Dean Berning; and three nephews, a niece and grand-niece. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Berning. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will be interred at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Habitat for Humanity. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
