DAVID A. LUNDY, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Born in Boston, Mass., on Dec. 26, 1934, he moved to Lansing, Mich., in eighth grade. He graduated from Lansing Sexton High School in 1952. He attended the University of Michigan earning two degrees in Chemical Engineering. While at the University of Michigan, David played trumpet in the renowned "high stepping" Men's Marching Band led by Professor Revelli. After graduation, he moved to New Jersey to work at Socony Mobil Oil Company. After two years, he decided he wasn't happy being a chemical engineer. He returned to the University of Michigan Law School earning a law degree three years later. Dave began his patent law career in 1963 with Hood, Gust & Irish in Fort Wayne and became a partner a few years later. In 1972, he and Ron Welch started their own firm of Lundy and Welch. For most of his career his firm was called Lundy and Associates. Later in his career, he merged with the Indianapolis firm of Krieg, DeVault, Alexander & Capehart to build the Krieg DeVault Intellectual Property & Technology group. He retired in 2006 after 43 years of practicing law. He was appointed by the Allen County Bar Association as a member of the Legal Ethics Committee. He was elected to the Board of Directors of the Family and Children's Services and served as their President in 1976 to 1977. He served as a member of a committee with the Catholic Diocese to draft a statement on the abortion issue. He was elected President of the Allen County Bar Association in 1978 and then elected Chair of the Legal Ethics Committee of the Indiana State Bar Association. He was also elected to the Board of Directors of Park Center, Inc. and served as President in 1992 to 1993. He received a Presidential Citation by the Indiana State Bar in 1989. He was elected to the Board of Governors of the Indiana State Bar and the State Judicial Governing Committee. In addition, Dave represented the United States in a "People to People" exchange with the Republic of China, involving several lawyers from both countries who met to discuss the protection of Chinese and American intellectual properties. He also served on the Standards Committee of the United Way in Allen County. David A. Lundy was also the 2011 recipient of the Elaine I. Wareham Church and Society Distinguished Service Award. Dave was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne for 57 years and was extremely active, serving three six year terms on Session, 17 years as Treasurer, and was a member of the Foundation, the Nominating Committee, Stewardship Committee, Pulpit Nominating Committee three times, Ambassadors, Finance, Music, Youth Committee, Personnel Committee, Presbytery representative, Smock board member, Covenant group leader, General Assembly - lay representative, and Sunday School teacher. In his free time Dave loved traveling, biking, sailing and playing golf, tennis and card games. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Patricia Ann Lundy (Strobel). Also surviving are his daughter Kristin Lundy (Steve) DeMello of Kalamazoo, Mich.; son, Jon David (Beth) Lundy of Okemos, Mich; and five grandchildren Sarah Lundy, Claire Lundy, Christian Lundy, Daniel DeMello, and Caroline DeMello. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Samuel Lundy and Alvena Genevieve Lundy (Lee); and brother, Curtis Lee Lundy. Memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, in Fort Wayne, preceded by a visitation at 12:45 p.m. in the narthex (Masks required). A livestream link will be available with the obituary on the D.O. McComb's website and with firstpresfortwayne.org
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne.