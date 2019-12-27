DAVID A. SCHMIDT, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home. He was the son of the late Harold and Alice Schmidt. He retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Victoria; daughters, Jennifer (Ron) Robinson and Rebecca (Brent) Brenneke; three grandchildren, Katelyn, Spencer, and Tucker; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Rebecca Antoniuk; and brother-in-law, Don Holterman. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Karen Schmidt and Linda Holterman; and brother-in-law, Ron Antoniuk. Private family services at a later date. Inurnment at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to donor's choice. For online condolences visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 27, 2019