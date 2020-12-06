DAVID AARON RICHARD, 39, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born in Fort Wayne on July 24, 1981, David was the beloved son of Alan Starr and Diana Kay (Biddle) Richard. He graduated from Wayne High School in 2002. He worked for Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana for several years and had many friends there. David was loving, kind, generous, selfless, brave, grateful, gentle, tender, lively, and full of spirit. He touched the lives of all those who surrounded him with his outgoing personality and happy attitude. He loved Jesus with all his heart and was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "He liked to share his faith by way of example and song, and we have no doubt he is now in the arms of his Savior." He always looked forward to his birthday and Christmas and enjoyed giving as much as he did receiving. He especially enjoyed drawing, singing, watching movies and TV, and playing computer games. He was passionate about dancing. Competing in The Special Olympics
Ballroom Dance Competition was a highlight for him every year and he was always a joy to watch. David was a precious part of a loving family who miss him dearly. Surviving are his parents; siblings, Jamie (Rich) Gilson, Michael (Cait) Richard, Emily Fiedler, Christy (Shane) Richard-Jones, and Daniel Richard. David especially loved his nieces and nephews, Joseph Gilson, Marcus Richard, Callum Gilson, Levi Richard, Matthew Filipiak, Jocelyn Richard, Vivienne Fiedler, Eric Jones, Nadia Fiedler, and Beckett Richard. He was also lovingly supported by grandparents, now deceased, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who cared for him deeply throughout his life. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Woodruff Memorial Gardens Cemetery in LaGrange County, Ind. Memorials may be made to Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana's Recreation Program or One Heart Disability Ministry. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.