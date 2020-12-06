1/1
DAVID AARON RICHARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID AARON RICHARD, 39, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born in Fort Wayne on July 24, 1981, David was the beloved son of Alan Starr and Diana Kay (Biddle) Richard. He graduated from Wayne High School in 2002. He worked for Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana for several years and had many friends there. David was loving, kind, generous, selfless, brave, grateful, gentle, tender, lively, and full of spirit. He touched the lives of all those who surrounded him with his outgoing personality and happy attitude. He loved Jesus with all his heart and was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "He liked to share his faith by way of example and song, and we have no doubt he is now in the arms of his Savior." He always looked forward to his birthday and Christmas and enjoyed giving as much as he did receiving. He especially enjoyed drawing, singing, watching movies and TV, and playing computer games. He was passionate about dancing. Competing in The Special Olympics Ballroom Dance Competition was a highlight for him every year and he was always a joy to watch. David was a precious part of a loving family who miss him dearly. Surviving are his parents; siblings, Jamie (Rich) Gilson, Michael (Cait) Richard, Emily Fiedler, Christy (Shane) Richard-Jones, and Daniel Richard. David especially loved his nieces and nephews, Joseph Gilson, Marcus Richard, Callum Gilson, Levi Richard, Matthew Filipiak, Jocelyn Richard, Vivienne Fiedler, Eric Jones, Nadia Fiedler, and Beckett Richard. He was also lovingly supported by grandparents, now deceased, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who cared for him deeply throughout his life. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Woodruff Memorial Gardens Cemetery in LaGrange County, Ind. Memorials may be made to Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana's Recreation Program or One Heart Disability Ministry. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved