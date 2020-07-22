1/1
DAVID ALAN "DAVE" BAKER
1938 - 2020
DAVID "DAVE" ALAN BAKER, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born May 31, 1938, he was a son of the late Leonard L. and Mildred Baker. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He retired from Haffner Paint Co. in 2001 after 18 years. He also worked for Glidden and Pittsburgh Paints and served in the U.S. Air Force. David was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and a former member of St. Henry's Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Legion. He was an Indiana High School Athletic Official, a Boy Scout Leader and an avid Ohio State fan. He is survived by his children, Dawn Frecker, Craig (Amy) Baker of Fort Wayne, Matthew (Mary Ortega) Baker of Huntertown, Hal (Angela) Baker of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Caitlyn, Charlotte, Colton, Adam, Justin, Megan, and Amber; and siblings, Dorothy Helland of Charleston, Ill., and Carolyn English of Oregon, Ohio. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Baker; a brother, Richard Baker; and a sister, Marilyn Shufelt. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with a Rosary service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Embassy Theatre, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Masses. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Baker family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
JUL
24
Rosary
07:30 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
David Freon
Friend
