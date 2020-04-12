DR. DAVID ALAN FILLER, 73, lost his battle with amyloidosis on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Opal Bertrand Filler and Natalie Schwartz Filler and late brother Russell Filler. He was a graduate of South Side High School, Purdue University, and obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He and his family moved to Aiken, S.C. in 1988 after accepting a job at the Savannah River Site. David could always be found at the gym, on the tennis courts, or working on home repairs. He was a faithful servant at South Aiken Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon and elder. In retirement he was a member of the Friday work crew at Habitat for Humanity and later helped pick up donations for Habitat's resale store. He also volunteered at the McGrath Computer Learning Center and the Aiken Center for Arts. He leaves behind treasured memories by his wife of 49 years, Sharon; and daughters, Terese Filler of Summerville, S.C., and Lisa (Jon) Nesbitt of Florence, S.C.; and two granddaughters, Addison and Amelia Nesbitt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 Whiskey Road, Aiken (SC 29803), or Aiken Habitat for Humanity, 1026 Park Avenue SE, Aiken (SC 29801). Further information can be found at georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020