DAVID ALLEN AUDRITSH, 64, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born July 15, 1954, he was the son of Richard and Donna Audritsh. He loved hunting and fishing, and was known as "Jerky Dave," for his great beef jerky. He is survived by his sisters, Michele Reichard and Terry Audritsh; nephew, Jason Reichard; niece, Andrea Reichard; and grandson, Hunter Audritsh. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019