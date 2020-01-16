DAVID ALLEN GICK, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne on June 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Elmer and Marie Gick on June 29, 1940. David retired as a Service Technician for Allen Business Machines in 2002. He was a member of New Horizons Fellowship Church. He hosted and was trip manager for five states for Exchange Students for many years, was a road rally race car driver, member of NESCCA, served as a stage manager and actor at the civic theater and won a Tony Award for his work there. He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and worked exclusively with the Jonas Schmucker family. David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen (Thompson) Gick; sister, Joyce McBride; niece, Jodie (Jeremiah) Zimmermann; nephew, Jeff (Jill) McBride; and brother-in-law, Barney (Sue) Farris. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at New Horizons Fellowship Church, 1330 Werling Road, New Haven, where visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial gifts may be directed to the church or Heartland Hospice. The family would like to thank Ashley, Charles and Joy for their excellent care they provided for David. To sign the on line guestbook, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 16, 2020