DAVID ALLEN KUMFER, 61, of Fort Wayne, Ind. died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Born on April 30, 1958, he was a son of Leo P. Sr. and Mary L. (Taylor) Kumfer. On June 5, 1998 he married Pamela J. (Pelton) Kumfer, who survives. David graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School in 1977. David was a Steamfitter for Local 166, Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. Surviving relatives include his wife, Pamela J. Kumfer of Fort Wayne, Ind.; three sons, Joshua D. Kumfer, Mathew A. Kumfer, Vincent N. Kumfer; step-daughter and step-son, Theresa Lindelien-Tassler and David Lindelien; three brothers, Leo P. Kumfer, Jr., Russell E. Kumfer, Michael S. Kumfer; sister, Theresa L. Arnold; and 12 grandchildren. David was preceded in death by brother, Donald L. Kumfer. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Edgewood Kingdom Hall, 6427 Blackstone Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Online guestbook at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019