DAVID ALTEVOGT BARTHOLOMEW

DAVID ALTEVOGT BARTHOLOMEW, 65, of Granger, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Dave is survived by his wife, Nancy (Whitman); children, Mark Bartholomew and Kathryn Fehr; and three grandchildren. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where the family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care c/o Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka (IN, 46545). Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 27, 2019
