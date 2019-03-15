Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID B. SCHELE. View Sign

DAVID B. SCHELE, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, David was the son of the late Edward T. and Mary Angela (Berkey) Schele. David attended Culver Military Academy where he enjoyed horseback riding. He was a member of the jumping team and of the Black Horse Troop that took part in President Eisenhower's inaugural parade. David earned his Bachelor's degree from DePauw University where he was president of the Young Republicans Club and a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. Early in his career, David worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Continental Bank in Chicago. Upon returning to Fort Wayne, he met and married the love of his life, Judy (Glock) Schele. David served his country in the Indiana Air National Guard. He went on to have a very long and successful career in the insurance industry and was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. David was active in the community having served on the state and local Board of Insurance, the Save the Embassy Board and the Fort Wayne Ballet Board. He helped start the St. Joe Soccer League and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. David enjoyed reading, swimming, biking and traveling around the world. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Judy Schele; son, Matthew (Desiri) Schele; daughter, Julie (Chris) Kemp; and grandchildren, Eva Layne, Wesley David and Roman Matthew. Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the Carriage House, Culver Military Academy or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.



