DAVID BROCK WELLS, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, after an extended illness with heart disease. Born Aug. 18, 1948, he was a son of Robert and Jean Wells. He grew up in Garrett and Leo, and enjoyed playing Little League baseball and playing in a band. He graduated from Leo High School in 1966. He attended Ball State University, then joined the Army and served in Korea. He returned and worked on the railroad like his dad and both grandfathers. Brock then worked hard for many years at U.S. Shoe and Wild Flavors Specialty in Cincinnati. He retired to take care of his mom in the last years of her life., making it possible for her to stay at home. "For which we will always be very grateful." Brock was kind, liked to help his neighbors, loved his dogs, and enjoyed a good book, a dry red wine and a thick steak. He also was a great dresser. He is survived by his wife, Gail of Lakeside Park, Ky.; sister, Beth of Fort Wayne; brother, Rick (Karen) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and sister, Lisa (Walt) of Billings, Mont. He also leaves nieces and nephews, Carrie (Peter), Andy (Cortney), Samantha (Jon), Chelsea, Christos, Chloe, and Carmine. He was preceded in death by Bob and Jean Wells. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at Brock's request. Donations may be made to a charity of donor's choice in Brock's name. "We will miss you Brock."

