DAVID C. CHANNELL
1943 - 2020
DAVID C. CHANNELL, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, on Jan. 18, 1943, he was the son of the late Clark and Marjorie Channell. David served in the U.S. Army for three years until 1964 as a truck mechanic. He worked at GE as an Electrician for 32 years until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 82, Scottish Rite, Free Mason's, Mizpah Shrine, GE Quarter Century Club, and 40-8. In his spare time David enjoyed trains, seeing them and being interested in different trains. Surviving are his son, Clark (Kay) Channell; daughter, Michele Luttman; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl (Tim) Hoffman; and the mother of his son, Linda Channell. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Pell. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June, 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
