DAVID C. "DAVE" VENDRELY, 72, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Dave was the son of the late Cletus and Miriam Vendrely. Dave graduated from Leo High School and attended IPFW. Dave was a high school and college basketball referee for 45 years which he loved dearly. During his working career he was a brick mason, and scheduled referee's for high school and college games for many years. Dave coached Little League baseball in Leo, loved watching sports, fireworks, gardening, and grilling food for his family and friends. Surviving are his wife, Peggy Oberley; children, Angie (John) Marshall, Heather (Doug) Ostrowski, Lorraine (Rob) Vendrely, Joy (David) Nelson, Tricia (Brian) Snow, Skyler Vendrely, Zach Vendrely, and Darren Vendrely; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Judy (Frank) Dwyer and Peggy (Steve) Stiver; sister-in-law, Meredith Vendrely; and brother-in-law, Karl Scheumann. Dave was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Vendrely and Cindy Scheumann. Service is 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from noon until the service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to NISOA (Assignment of Referees).