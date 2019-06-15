Guest Book View Sign Service Information Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond 101 West Main Street Richmond , IN 47374 (765)-983-2040 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID DALE CARMICHAEL, affectionately known as "Carmack ie," passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, peacefully in the presence of his family. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sept. 6, 1967, he was a son of the late Lanny Carmichael and Mary Carmichael, who survives. David was raised in Muncie, Ind., and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1985. He earned a Mortuary Science degree from Mid-America Funeral College in 1987 and began his professional career as owner and director of Carmichael-Gholar Funeral Home in Muncie. In 1997, he opened Carmichael Funeral Service, Inc, in Fort Wayne. David was an active member of the community. He sponsored Metro Youth Football, Inc., and Greater Fort Wayne American Youth Football; was a generous contributor to other youth organizations, area churches, and numerous other community groups; and was a member of the National Funeral Directors Association and the Better Business Bureau. Having battled and survived childhood cancer, David loved life and lived it fully. In addition to being an avid fisherman, golfer, snowmobiler, and sportsman, he was a talented artist and a gifted storyteller, traveled widely, embraced adventures (not all of them wise), cherished his lifelong friends, and adored his children. David is survived by his children, Dasha Carmichael and Amarion Wilson-Carmichael; siblings, Kelly (Phil) McNealy, Tracy (Larry) Barr, Bill (Terri) Carmichael, Sandy (Rodney) Rolland, and Wendy (Stephen) McDonald; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, April Reed, Johnny B, Tracy Lewis, Felipe Aguirre, Chris Clapper, Mitch Upchurch, John Quirk, Tasha Carmichael and Lamon Cunningham; special little sister and brother, Deondra Belcher and Louis Patton IV. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Sandy Jean Lennartz. "David's family would like to express special thanks to Community Family Funeral Home and Carmichael Funeral Service staff for their help and kindness during this very difficult time." Visitations are from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46816); and from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N. Macedonia Ave., Muncie (IN 47303). In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in David's honor to the , Riley Hospital for Children (Indianapolis), or a .

DAVID DALE CARMICHAEL, affectionately known as "Carmack ie," passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, peacefully in the presence of his family. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sept. 6, 1967, he was a son of the late Lanny Carmichael and Mary Carmichael, who survives. David was raised in Muncie, Ind., and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1985. He earned a Mortuary Science degree from Mid-America Funeral College in 1987 and began his professional career as owner and director of Carmichael-Gholar Funeral Home in Muncie. In 1997, he opened Carmichael Funeral Service, Inc, in Fort Wayne. David was an active member of the community. He sponsored Metro Youth Football, Inc., and Greater Fort Wayne American Youth Football; was a generous contributor to other youth organizations, area churches, and numerous other community groups; and was a member of the National Funeral Directors Association and the Better Business Bureau. Having battled and survived childhood cancer, David loved life and lived it fully. In addition to being an avid fisherman, golfer, snowmobiler, and sportsman, he was a talented artist and a gifted storyteller, traveled widely, embraced adventures (not all of them wise), cherished his lifelong friends, and adored his children. David is survived by his children, Dasha Carmichael and Amarion Wilson-Carmichael; siblings, Kelly (Phil) McNealy, Tracy (Larry) Barr, Bill (Terri) Carmichael, Sandy (Rodney) Rolland, and Wendy (Stephen) McDonald; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, April Reed, Johnny B, Tracy Lewis, Felipe Aguirre, Chris Clapper, Mitch Upchurch, John Quirk, Tasha Carmichael and Lamon Cunningham; special little sister and brother, Deondra Belcher and Louis Patton IV. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Sandy Jean Lennartz. "David's family would like to express special thanks to Community Family Funeral Home and Carmichael Funeral Service staff for their help and kindness during this very difficult time." Visitations are from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46816); and from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N. Macedonia Ave., Muncie (IN 47303). In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in David's honor to the , Riley Hospital for Children (Indianapolis), or a . Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.